Repair and rebuilding advice available to storm victims in Kentucky

FEMA representatives offering free hazard mitigation advice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Disaster survivors from Graves and Spencer counties who are rebuilding and repairing their homes after the Dec. 10 tornadoes and severe storms, can visit Lowe’s or Home Depot stores to get free hazard mitigation advice from FEMA mitigation representatives.

FEMA Mitigation Specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also offer tips and techniques on rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

The Mitigation Specialists will be available at the following locations and times:

Lowe’s

1208C Paris Road

Mayfield, KY 42066

Home Depot # 2318

2233 Gary Farms Blvd

Bowling Green, KY 42104

Lowe’s

150 American Lane

Bowling Green, KY 42104

All locations will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Saturday, Jan. 29 from 7 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. (Saturday to Sunday). Closed on Wednesdays.

For information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630