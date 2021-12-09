Rep. Brett Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie says he tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

According to a post shared by Guthrie on Twitter, he took a test “out of an abundance of caution” and it came back positive on Wednesday.

“I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” said Guthrie.

Guthrie, who was elected from Kentucky’s 2nd District in 2008, said his offices in the district and in Washington remain open.