Rep. Andy Barr to receive American Heart Association’s Award for late wife

The award ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Congressman Andy Barr is set to receive an award from the American Heart Association (AHA) on Tuesday night for his late wife Carol Barr.

According to Rep. Barr, Carol is being honored with the AHA’s Award of Meritorious Achievement in recogition of her legacy as a champion of heart advocacy.

Rep. Barr sharing the news on social media saying in part, “My girls and I are grateful to be able to honor her in this way.” Barr went on to say, “I will be accepting this award in her honor and will deliver remarks on the extraordinary progress that we have made to further awareness for women’s heart health.”

The award ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch online HERE.

Carol Barr passed away in 2020 from mitro-valve prolapse, a heart condition. Since then, Rep. Barr has pushed for legislation known as the CAROL Act.

Earlier this month, the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act advanced unanimously out of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. The full Senate will next consider the bill.

This legislation was introduced last year in the House to honor the legacy of his wife, Carol Barr, who passed away tragically from sudden cardiac death brought on by mitral valve prolapse, an underlying heart condition that causes death in .2% of cases.

According to Barr, each year, approximately 25,000 Americans lose their lives to valvular heart disease, which occurs when one of a patient’s heart valves becomes damaged or diseased. More than 8 million Americans suffer from valvular heart disease and face the threat of sudden and potentially fatal cardiac arrest. The CAROL Act supports research and public awareness of valvular heart disease through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This legislation is supported by the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, the National Association of EMS Physicians (NAEMSP), and WomenHeart. You can read more about the CAROL Act HERE.