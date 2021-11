HAPPENING TODAY: Renfro Valley to reopen Friday, Nov. 5

Includes newly renovated barn space

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mount Vernon is set to reopen Friday, Nov. 5. According to Rockcastle County tourism, it includes a newly renovated barn space.

The country music venue will be able to welcome music fans from across the country with its’ first performance slated for Friday.

Ticket information and a list of events can be found HERE.