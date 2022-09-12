Renfro Supply Co. expanding operations in Williamsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Renfro Supply Co. is expanding its operations in Whitley County with a nearly $8.5 million investment.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday that the wholesaler will grow in Williamsburg, creating 25 more jobs. The investment will allow the company to more than double its space. Construction is anticipated to begin this month and be completed by June 2023.

Renfro Supply was founded in 1922 and is now celebrating 100 years of operations in the same building.

The wholesaler provides service and delivery of goods to retail stores, convenience stores, restaurants and schools, among other businesses.

“I am thrilled that Renfro Supply, a Williamsburg business for 100 years, has chosen to expand and stay in Williamsburg,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison in a press release. “They are – as always – contributing to the economic growth of our city and region with more job opportunities and more product distribution. The City of Williamsburg is excited to be part of this!”