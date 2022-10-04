Reminder: peak season for deer-vehicle crashes is here

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — October, November and December is peak season for deer-vehicle crashes in Kentucky, the state’s Transportation Cabinet is reminding residents, saying about half of such crashes occur during those last three months of the year.

Shorter days and cooler nights help trigger deer mating season and put them on the move, according to Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson. Fall harvesting also contributes to this movement as deer are forced to range farther afield for forage and hiding places.

In Kentucky, nearly 3,000 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2021, according to the KYTC Office of Highway Safety, an increase of about 100 crashes from 2020.

KYTC offers these driving tips: