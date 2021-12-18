Remembering those who served on National Wreaths Across America Day

Saturday, Camp Nelson National Cemetery held a ceremony, with a Christmas wreath-laying afterwards, to remember the 16,230 veterans buried there.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s meant to honor those who served during the holidays.

Barbara Cox is the daughter of World War II Naval gunner Frank Cardinali, who is buried at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

“We miss you, we love you, and we hope to see you again someday. Thank you for everything,” said Cox.

Saturday, she and her family visited her parents’ grave during National Wreaths Across America Day at Camp Nelson.

“I was a little bit reluctant because it was going to be so emotional but I’m so glad they brought me. It’s been a wonderful day and very rewarding,” said Cox.

Cox says her father was a family man, and has fond memories of him and her mother, who is buried with him. According to Cox, Cardinali died in 2009. She says she thinks her father would feel honored.

“I think he would be honored. I think he would be honored that he is not forgotten. And all of those with him are not forgotten. Because that’s what this is about, it’s about them and what they did for us and our country. And what they’re doing for us now. We appreciate them all,” said Cox.

After a brief ceremony, with Christmas wreaths laid in honor of each military branch, along with wreaths to prisoners of war, those buried overseas, and those missing in action, volunteers helped out to lay Christmas wreaths at all 16, 230 graves at Camp Nelson, pausing after laying each wreath to pay their respects.

“I think anything military is always really special. It really makes you stop and think about your own life and what you’re doing to honor people,” said wreath-laying volunteer Donna Ballos.

Cox says it’s a touching way to remember her father and his sacrifice around the holidays.

“They’re both with us every day. But at the holidays, even more so. We’re just glad we came, all of us,” said Cox.

Camp Nelson National Cemetery, as well as 2,500 other military cemeteries nationwide, laid wreaths in honor of those who served.