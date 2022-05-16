Remembering fallen conservation officers, National Police Week

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife held its annual recognition of its 10 officers killed in the line of duty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since 1918, ten conservation officers have fallen in the line of duty, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Every year, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recognizes the families of its fallen officers and remembers them with stories. The recognition this year fell during National Police Week, where across the country law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are honored.

“For us as an agency, when you work here you’re part of a family and you’re part of a big team,” says Rich Storm, KY Fish and Wildlife commissioner. “I didn’t know these people personally but they’re people that we continue to pray for, their families and their friends and their relatives.”

A memorial for the ten fallen conservation officers stands in Frankfort at the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife main campus. It’s in remembrance of Elijah Roberts, James R. Claxton, John C. Martin, James Brady McClain, Raymond Birdsong, David T. Childs, Denver Tabor, Robert C. Banker, Bernard Dean Ratliff and Douglas W. Bryant.

“You never get over it, you relive it time and time after again,” says Sherry Bryant, widow of Douglas Bryant.