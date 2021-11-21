Remembering 47 lives lost, Transgender Day of Remembrance

Several LGBTQ+ organizations hosted a vigil in downtown Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Transgender Awareness Week comes to an end, LGBTQ+ organizations gathered downtown for a vigil in honor of murdered transgender people. Saturday was Transgender Day of Remembrance and allies came together to remember the 47 lives lost.

Organizers say this year has seen more transphobic murders than any before and they hope to see an end to the hatred and killing soon. Organizers say even though Transgender Day of Remembrance is only one day of the year, and there’s only one week dedicated to transgender awareness, action should be taken every day of the year.

“There are still people who are suffering from significant violence and trans people, in particularly, trans women of color are a lot of those who are affected by this and it’s important that we as a community acknowledge that,” says Carmen Wampler-Collins, executive director of the Pride Community Services organization.