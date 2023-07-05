Remains found on July 4th believed to be those of missing McCreary Co. man

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Remains found on Tuesday are believed to be those of a man missing for nearly a month, McCreary County officials said.

The remains were found in the 700 block of Webster Road in Whitley City, in a wooded area.

McCreary County Deputy Coroner Cameron Gilreath said he believes the remains are those of Henry Lang, a 38-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 13.

The remains were taken to the coroner’s office, where Gilreath found a wallet with an ID, debit card, credit card, concealed carry permit and more with Lang’s name.

Lang was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on June 13 when he left his home, also in the 700 block of Webster Road, to take his garbage out. He never returned home.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

Deputies are still investigating.