Remains found after Perry County house fire identified

The State Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 40-year old Christopher Colwell

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified remains found following a house fire last weekend in Perry County.

The coroner says the remains were identified as 40-year old Christopher Colwell, of Perry County.

Investigators say Colwell’s remains were found after a house fire was extinguished late Saturday night, April 16, in the Krypton community.

The coroner says full autopsy and toxicology results are pending; however, the preliminary diagnosis from the State Medical Examiner’s Office shows no signs of foul play.