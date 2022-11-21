Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday.

The agency says help will remain available.

The centers are located at the Breathitt County Library in Jackson, Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community College in Hazard.

People whose homes were damaged in the flooding will still have help available.

FEMA says they can call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, log in to their account at DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app.