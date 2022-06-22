Regulators deny suspension of costlier fuel requirement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s governor has run into a roadblock in seeking relief for Louisville-area motorists forced to pay more at the pump for reformulated gas.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that federal regulators turned down his request. He’s seeking a waiver to temporarily remove the requirement that costlier but cleaner-burning reformulated fuel be sold in Metro Louisville. He says reformulated fuel costs 20-30 cents more per gallon than other kinds of gas.

During a time of skyrocketing gas pries, that’s adding to the financial strain for motorists in Jefferson County and parts of neighboring Oldham and Bullitt counties. Jefferson County includes Louisville.