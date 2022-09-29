Registration opens for LFCHD’s free flu shot clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s annual free flu shot clinic is almost here, and registration is now open.

LFCHD has opened appointment times for its Oct. 13 clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Consolidated Baptist Church on 1625 Russell Cave Road.

You can sign up and get more details at www.lfchd.org/flushots2022 (en español: www.lfchd.org/gripe2022espanol). 1,000 flu shots are available.

LFCHD says the seasonal flu shot is recommended for people ages 6 months and older and is especially important for people at the highest risk of serious complications from the flu: infants and young children, pregnant women, anyone with underlying medical conditions and adults 50 and older.