Registration now open for Lexington Parks & Recreation 2022 summer camps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Registration is now open for a variety of summer camps being offered by Lexington’s division of Parks & Recreation for 2022. Online registration is open now through LexingtonKY.gov/camps. Tomorrow, April 14, online registration will be paused for a dedicated in-person registration from 12 – 5 p.m. at Dunbar Community Center. Immediately following, registration will re-open online and remain open until camps are full.

“We’re proud to offer an extensive selection of camps through Parks & Recreation this summer,” said Adrienne Thakur, Deputy Director of Recreation for Parks & Recreation. “We were intentional in making sure there is not only a variety of activities being offered, but that we are also serving a diverse group of communities and interests.”

There are fifteen different camp types being offered, including annual favorites such as Camp Kearney, as well as a variety of others which include activities such as art, dance, equestrian riding, golf, nature exploration, swimming, Therapeutic Recreation, and tennis. With over 70 sessions across all camps, there is something for everyone, no matter their interests.

One of the camps being offered is Therapeutic Recreation Fun Camp, which focuses on people with special needs of all ages. Camps are carefully designed for children, youth, and adults who have physical, intellectual, or other disabilities. Activities include swimming, crafts, field trips, and games. Children aged 5 – 11 can enjoy camp at Castlewood Park, with Woodland Park hosting ages 12 – 20, and Dunbar Community Center hosting ages 21 and older.

“Summertime serves such an import role in socialization for our participants,” said Jill Farmer, Manager of Therapeutic Recreation for Parks & Recreation. “It allows them to meet new people, experience exciting and fun activities, and have hands-on assistance as they explore new skills and connections, despite any disabilities they may have.”

For more information about all summer camps and how to register, interested people can visit LexingtonKY.gov/camps. There are also numerous opportunities available for working and volunteering at camps, which can be found at LexingtonKY.gov/PRJobs.

Parks & Recreation, a division of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, oversees the programing, maintenance, and development of over 100 city parks and natural areas, six pools, five golf courses, community centers, recreational programs, and three arts venues.