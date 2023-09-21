Registered sex offender arrested after being on Richmond playground

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being seen on a Richmond playground last week.

Nathaniel Sparks, of Irvine, was seen at the park by two mothers who were watching their children play at a local park around noon, according to Richmond police.

The mothers told police Sparks didn’t have any children or another adult with him, and appeared to be using his phone near the playground area.

The two gave an officer a description of the vehicle he was driving and his license plate number.

On Wednesday, alongside Kentucky State Police, Sparks was arrested at his home in Irvine and booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

The 38-year-old had been previously charged with the same offense in Powell County in April 2022, police said.

He’s charged with violating KRS 17.545 (2) registrant prohibited from residing or being present in certain areas (playground).