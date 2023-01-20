Regal Cinemas closing 39+ cinemas

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Your favorite movie theater could be shutting down.

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest U.S. theater chain behind AMC has announced it’s closing 39 theaters across the U.S.

Its parent company Cineworld filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago.

Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year

Cineworld said in a filing this week that closing the additional theaters will save the company $22 million a year.

The filing says the closures will begin on Feb. 15.

Around 500 Regal Cinemas will remain open.