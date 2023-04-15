Reforest The Bluegrass brings hundreds of volunteers to plant seedlings

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- In Lexington, volunteers came out to Hisle Park to plant thousands of thousands of trees Saturday morning.

It was all part of the city’s 24th annual “Reforest the Bluegrass”, which was back in full force for the first time in four years.

Organizers say they were planning to plant an additional 9,000 seedlings during the event. They choose a different part of Lexington each year to plant.

More than a hundred volunteers came out to help and received a free lunch and t-shirt.

There were also exhibit booths, where people could learn about trees, water quality, and other environmental topics.

“This event is so important because it brings out families, people of all ages to come and put trees out into our community. Trees are so important for all the health and community benefits that they give us. They clean our water, clean our air, they remove pollutants, they give us shade. They cool our cities,” says Heather Wilson, the Program Manager Senior for Urban Forestry.

Over the past two decades, more than 200,000 trees have been planted through the program.