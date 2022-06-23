Reflecting on Title IX’s 50th anniversary

To mark the law's 50th anniversary, four panelists sat down at the University of Kentucky to discuss what's changed and what hasn't

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – June 23 marks 50 years since President Nixon signed Title IX into law, effectively banning gender discrimination in any educational program or activity that’s federally funded.

To reflect on the law’s impact, the University of Kentucky held a panel discussion Thursday morning at UK’s College of Health and Sciences, featuring four trailblazing women in sports, legal, and medical fields.

The panel particularly focused on women’s sports. Former UK Coach Kathy DeBoer, who is now Executive Director of the American Volleyball Coaches Administration encourages women to continue to take action and push for equity in their sports and educational opportunities.

“Things don’t change because you want the to change and things don’t change because what currently exists in unfair. It changes because people take action. And, so, that’s what I would say to young girls and to the people who are supporting them is take action,” said DeBoer, “It will not change. It will not change because we whine about it. It will not change because it’s unfair. It will change because you take action with the people in leadership positions who have the responsibility to allocate the resources in a fair way to change them.”

The speakers also addressed the equality issue in women’s sports on television, an area they say where work is still needed.

The panel was sponsored by the Active Women’s Health Initiative.