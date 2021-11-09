Redwood Cooperative School hosts first Wild Health Clinic for kids vaccines

The school says in conjunction with Wild Health, 150 shots were expected to be given...100 for children and 50 for adults wanting to receive their booster shot.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Children between the ages of 5-and-11 began receiving the Coronavirus vaccine Monday in Lexington.

Redwood Cooperative School on Crestwood Drive held a vaccination clinic for that age group.

It’s the first Wild Health pediatric clinic.

The school says in conjunction with Wild Health, 150 shots were expected to be given…100 for children and 50 for adults wanting to receive their booster shot.

9-year-old Foster Holt says he was excited to get his shot.

“Feel good about it, like getting one step closer to this being over” said Holt.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital will begin giving the shots Tuesday and the Health Department on Wednesday.