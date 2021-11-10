Red Sorghum taking center field as major crop in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sorghum has been harvested in Kentucky for generations as a hardy crop and even leads the U.S. in production. But there’s a unique sorghum quickly taking center field.

Scientists here say they’ve discovered a variety of sorghum that turns entire fields red, instead of just certain parts of the plant. And the unique color also comes with health and wellness benefits for consumers.

“Essentially, we’re almost producing pharmaceutical-level compounds with these incredible health, wellness and color properties and being able to basically produce these right here in Kentucky with local farmers and really producing a product we think every consumer around the world is seeking out for its maiden properties,” said Sean Voigt, President of Red Leaf Biologics.

Voigt says the crop will also have a major economic impact on the state. ABC36’s Erica Bivens will explain how they’re working with local growers to expand the crop and interest in the global market, Thursday at 9 a.m. on Good Day Kentucky.