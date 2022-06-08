Red River Gorge hikers encouraged to be prepared after 3 people got lost

Hikers given directions back to trail, make it out safely

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team wants hikers to be prepared when exploring the Red River Gorge, after three hikers got lost.

The rescue team says on Monday around 7 p.m. the team received a call about three lost hikers near Indian Staircase. Rescue crews say the group wandered off the trail and weren’t able to find their way back.

The team was able to get in contact with the hikers and guide them to a trail. According to search and rescue, the group followed the directions using a compass app on their phone and made it out safely on their own.

The rescue team is urging preparation. In a post shared, the rescue group says, “We can’t stress enough the importance of being prepared when venturing into the backcountry. Always be prepared to spend the night, carry a light source and a backup charger for your mobile device amongst other items on the list of “10 Essentials”.”