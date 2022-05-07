Recovery Cafe’ hosts Derby party for those in recovery

The center offers programs, support groups and recovery coaches, which are there to make sure those in need are not alone on their path to recovery.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- While everyone else is talking about bourbon and mint juleps Saturday, the Recovery Café in Lexington is showing you can have fun without the use of alcohol.

The center put its’ own spin on Derby festivities with its’ “Sober” Derby Party.

“It’s really fun,” said Steven Vires, whose been going to the center for about a week. .

“You can meet new friends. It’s always great to meet new people,” said Megan Rice.

On Saturday, Vires and Rice joined their friends in making Kentucky Derby hats, eating snacks, and getting ready for the “Run for the Roses” at the Cafe.’ The Resource Cafe helps people who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol.

“We want to give you something to do, like if you’re in recovery and life has beaten you down,” said Shannon Smith, who is a recovery coach at the center. “We just want to have an atmosphere of recovery, an atmosphere of compassion. We care about everyone that walks in the door.”

“You can work your way through things with the help because you cant do it by yourself,” said Smith

