Record eight SEC schools to host baseball regionals

Eight SEC schools make up half of the teams to host an NCAA Baseball Regional

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEC Sports) – A record eight Southeastern Conference baseball programs were selected among 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, according to an announcement Sunday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. The previous record was seven SEC hosts in 2016 and 2021.

The eight SEC schools named as NCAA Regional hosts are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. They are scheduled to begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, June 2. The full 64-team field will be announced on Monday.

The other eight hosts are Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Indiana State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Virginia and Wake Forest. Each regional will consist of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. Regional winners will advance to best-of-three Super Regionals, with those eight winners advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

Vanderbilt won the SEC Tournament on Sunday with a 10-4 victory over Texas A&M in the championship game. Arkansas and Florida won 20 SEC games and were named SEC champions at the end of the regular season.