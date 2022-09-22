‘Reclaim the Vote’: ACLU to help Kentuckians who had voting rights restored

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says it’s working hard to “reclaim the vote” for the thousands of Kentuckians whose right to vote was restored before the upcoming November election.

In 2019, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order giving the right to vote back to over 175,000 people across the state. However, the ACLU found not everyone knew they could cast ballots again.

“From the beginning, no one knew about the executive order, a limited few; the people that were invited to the signing and the people that they spoke to, and things like that, but in rural Kentucky? They were left by the wayside,” Organizing Coordinator Marcus Jackson said.

The ACLU says its goals are to raise awareness of voting rights registration among 30,000 Kentuckians who’ve been directly impacted, register 10,000 people to vote and see at least 5,000 voters hit the polls this November.