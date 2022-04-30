Recent stakes winner ‘Acting Out’ tops sale at Keeneland

Will and Sarah Farish paid $600,000 for the 5-year old daughter of 'Blame'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Will and Sarah Farish paid $600,000 for Acting Out, winner of the April 2 Carousel (L) at Oaklawn Park in her most recent start to remain unbeaten this year, to record the highest price of Keeneland’s April Horses of Racing Age Sale, held the evening after the conclusion of Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet.

For the single-session auction, Keeneland sold 58 offerings for $5,349,000, for an average of $92,224 and a median of $50,000. Last year, 37 horses brought $2,440,000, for an average of $65,946 and a median of $45,000.

“From start to finish of the sale, the energy was strong and the enthusiasm at every level was really encouraging,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Joining the race meet and sale and having them on one day really, really worked. The atmosphere was incredible with a real buzz. That’s something we want to replicate and build on not just for the April Sale but all sales moving forward.”

“It’s so important to us to have the brick and mortar event built around the race meet and have the support we got up front from so many consignors and owners with really good horses,” Keeneland Director of Sales Cormac Breathnach said. “That first group – the 73 horses that were initially entered – really turned heads. We are incredibly grateful to them. That feeds into the race meet, and people see a chance to cash in or a chance to buy. And to be able to accommodate those horses that had run well during the meet in the sale showed our flexibility. To see it all come together is very rewarding.”

Acting Out, a 5-year-old daughter of Blame out of the Speightstown mare Riding Point, was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent. Winner of five of 12 races, she has earned $323,840.

“She is a 6-furlong specialist, so she will (continue) sprinting and hopefully be back here to (race in) the Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) in the fall,” said Bill Farish, who signed the ticket for Acting Out on behalf of his parents. “We hope we can make some of the purchase price back (by racing her) before retiring her at the end of the year.

“When the catalog came out, she was one that just stood out in the catalog,” Farish added. “When we saw her – she looked fabulous, a beautiful mare, really correct. She looks like one who would have nice babies.”

Acting Out is from the family of Grade 2 winners Ironicus, Norumbega and On Leave and Grade 3 winners Onus, Hunting and Quiet Harbor.

“(Her pedigree) goes back to a Stuart Janney III family, and we hope to breed her one day,” Farish said.

With the purchase, the Farishes were the sale’s leading buyer.

Mike Freeny paid $450,000 for the final offering in the sale, a share in Upstart, sire of leading classic prospects Zandon and Kathleen O. in his second crop. Upstart, a 10-year-old, graded stakes-winning son of Flatter who earned $1.7 million, stands at Brereton C. Jones’ Airdrie Stud in Midway, Kentucky.

Rocket Ship Racing, agent/William Denzik paid $260,000 for Blue Devil, a 3-year-old colt by Uncle Mo. Consigned by ELiTE, agent, he is out of Apologize, by Lemon Drop Kid, a full sister to Grade 3 winner Aurelia’s Belle and from the family of champion Althea.

ELiTE, agent, was the sale’s leading consignor, selling 13 horses for $1,676,000.

Two horses sold for $250,000 each.

Finn Green, agent for Kingsport Farm, acquired Primacy, a 5-year-old winning daughter of Union Rags. Consigned by Indian Creek, agent, she is out of the Valiant Nature mare Humble and is a half-sister to stakes winner and Grade 1-placed Quindici Man and from the family of Grade 1 winner Wild Rush and Grade 2 winner Lewis Bay.

Claiborne Farm, agent, went to the amount for 2022 Preakness (G1) qualifier Blackadder, who was supplemented to the sale. The 3-year-old stakes-winning colt by Quality Road holds a berth to the Preakness on May 21 via his win in the El Camino Real Derby (L). ELiTE, agent, consigned Blackadder, who is out of the Pulpit mare Chapel and is a full brother to stakes winner and Grade 2-placed Gingham.

Another supplement was Shannon, a 4-year-old daughter of Nyquist who won a Keeneland maiden race on April 22 and sold to Hidden Brook, agent, for $240,000. Consigned by I.C. Racing, agent, she is out of stakes winner Sweet Belle, by Deputy Commander, and is a half-sister to stakes winner Fact Finding.