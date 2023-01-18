Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Lexington, Ky.

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and his wife were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison; he’s serving his time at this minimum security facility in Pensacola, Florida.

Julie was sentenced to seven years and will be serving her time at a prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known for.

The two have maintained their innocence and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.