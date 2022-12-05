REAL ID deadline extended by another 2 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended again, this time until 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday.

The new date is set for May 7, 2025, replacing the previous date of May 3, 2023.

Once the new date comes, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, or a federally-compliant form of identification, to pass through airport security checkpoints for air travel and enter military bases or federal buildings.

According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, about 17% of Kentuckians have a REAL ID.

“The grace period is welcome news, especially for those still recovering from back-to-back natural disasters, who have more time to gather and replace needed documents if they choose to apply for a REAL ID,” he added.

First-time REAL ID applicants must apply in person and have the required documents. A list of those documents can be seen on the realidky.com website.