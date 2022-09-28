Ready-to-eat meat products sold in Kentucky recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Behrmann Meat and Processing has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products, some of which were sold in Kentucky, that may be contaminated with listeria.

The ready-to-eat meat items were produced from July 7 to Sept. 9 and sold in Paducah, Kentucky; Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

The list of products and product codes for the recalled meat products can be found here. Available labels for the meat products can be found here. The products also have the establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of the meat products.