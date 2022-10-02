“Reach Roga” helps raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

"Reach Roga" is an upbeat yoga practice for all ages

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A yoga class in Lexington is using its’ time to help raise money for flood relief.

“Reach Roga” is an upbeat yoga practice for all ages. Now in its’ third week, rganizers say donations from the class will go to the Appalachian Regional Health flood relief for eastern Kentucky.

The class has been held at Corto Lima and also includes a happy hour.

“You’ve got that time to kind of take what you need and leave what you don’t. Some people will just lay on their mats the whole time, some people who are more advanced will add some things in and do handstands or whatever. So it’s really all levels and we keep it fun,” said Reach Roga co-founder Katie Herndon.

“It’s been great to see Greater Kentucky step up and help the flood victims. We’re just continuing to be so appreciative of everyone here in central Kentucky helping us,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips.

There is another Reach Roga class scheduled for next Sunday at 3 p.m. on the third floor of Corto Lima.

If you’d like to donate to flood victims, you can find out how by clicking here.