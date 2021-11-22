Rare form of cancer claims 31-year-old search and rescue member

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Services are set Nov. 27 for a 31-year-old first responder who lost his valiant battle with a rare form of cancer.

According to the Boone County Search and Rescue, Lt. Samuel “Sam” Spille of the Boone County Water Rescue and Fort Mitchell Fire Department died following his long fight. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike. Burlington, Ky 41005, with the funeral following at 1 p.m.

Born on May 24, 1990 in Edgewood, he was married Samantha “Sam” Spille and son of Thomas Spille and Cosette Raleigh, according to his obituary. He grew up around Boone County Water Rescue, attending meetings with his father, Tom Spille, from a very early age. He joined Boone County Water Rescue at 18 years old and became a diver the same year.

He also was a decorated member of the Fort Mitchell Fire Department, joining in December 2016, according to his obituary. He was the initial recipient of their Volunteer of the Year award in 2017. Firefighter Spille along with his wife designed and built the Ft. Mitchell Fire Departments custom kitchen table.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha “Sam” Spille, mother, Cosette (Dale) Raleigh, father, Thomas (Tonia) Spille and brother, Chris Spille. He also leaves behind his step sisters, Megan Stehlin, Tosha Cobler and step brother, Ian Cobler, according to his obituary.

He met his wife, Samantha Cotton, on the Boone County Water Rescue team. They were married in August 2016 and spent many hours serving the community together. Boone County Water Rescue and community service was a big part of their lives.

Lt. Spille served the team as a Diver, Boat Operator, Rescue Swimmer, and Ice Rescue Technician. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boone Co. Water Rescue Assoc., PO Box 149 Burlington, KY 41005.