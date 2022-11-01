Rare 1st edition US Consitution could get $30M

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — An extremely rare first edition copy of the U.S. Constitution will go up for auction next month.

Sotheby’s Auction House says it is expecting bids of up to $30 million for the document.

Produced ahead of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Sotheby’s says only 13 of the original printed texts are known to exist.

Last year, another privately held copy was put up for auction and fetched a record $43.2 million.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin was the winning bidder.

He has since loaned the document to an art museum in Arkansas.

Sotheby’s says that sale was the most-watched auction in the company’s history.

It’s hoping for a similar response with this auction.