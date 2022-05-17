Rand Paul wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, to face Charles Booker this fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Rand Paul has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kentucky primary election.

The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening, in unofficial results.

Paul faced five Republican challengers. He’ll now face Democrat Charles Booker this fall. Booker won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kentucky primary election Tuesday evening, beating out three other candidates.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate:

“With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. Representation matters and generations of future leaders will be inspired by seeing this moment. Rep. Booker has built a movement across Kentucky, uniting and energizing grassroots Democrats ‘from the hood to the holler’ behind his vision for investing in Kentucky’s working families – from affordable health care to good-paying jobs. And the contrast couldn’t be clearer: Rand Paul has failed Kentuckians over and over again, pretending to be an outsider while playing the same cynical Washington games he preaches against. Rand Paul works for powerful special interests. Charles Booker works for Kentucky families.”

Chair Elridge also commented on the results of Kentucky’s other Democratic primaries:

“We’re proud of our Democratic nominees up and down the ballot this year. While Kentucky Republicans descend further and further into chaos, extremism, cruelty and infighting, Kentucky Democrats are standing together to present a clear alternative. Across the commonwealth, Democratic candidates for federal, state and local office are fighting to make life easier for Kentucky families by lowering costs, making health care more accessible and affordable and continuing the unprecedented economic boom we’ve seen under Gov. Andy Beshear’s leadership.”

Dr. Rand Paul’s re-election campaign released the following statement from Dr. Rand Paul following his victory on winning the Republican nomination for US Senate:

“Kentucky, I want to thank you for voting for me to be your Republican nominee for US Senate. I’m honored to serve and honored to have your vote. One more election will happen this fall, and I hope I can count on your vote again. As I do most weeks, I’m here in DC battling the socialists and petty tyrants. Kentucky and all of America deserve better than the massive spending, runaway debt, and crippling inflation that Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer are giving us. I’m working every day to fight back, and I hope you’ll continue to support me and vote them out this fall.”

Since beginning the 2022 election cycle, Dr. Paul has raised over $18.2 million from over 250,000 donors and has more than $8.6 million cash-on-hand.

View Rand Paul’s video statement HERE.

Tune into ABC36 News at 11 for full election coverage and analysis from political analysts.