Ramada on North Broadway in Lexington to be converted to senior living facility

Construction is expected to begin in July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Ramada Wyndham on North Broadway in Lexington is going to be converted to a senior independent living facility that will include a memory care unit for people with dementia, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the hotel will be converted to 110 independent living units and 25 memory care units.

There will be one bedroom, studios and some units that can be transitioned to two-bedrooms, according to the report.

The memory care unit will be built at the back of the facility and have its own fencing and security system, according to the report.

The report says there will be a transitional care unit for spouses of people who may have cognitive impairments.

An outdoor pool in the center of the complex will be removed to create a green interior courtyard for residents. The courtyard will have a nature area, outdoor musical instruments and an exercise area that will include balance equipment, according to the report.

The plans call for keeping a second pool at the exterior of the property for residents to use for therapy and water aerobics, according to the report.

Construction is expected to begin in July. It’s expected to take 14-16 months to complete, depending on supply chain issues, according to the report.

The complex will employ approximately 60 staff. Solvida Development Group out of Colorado is behind the project. The company has an option to purchase the property. The president and founder of the development group told the Lexington Herald-Leader the sale will likely be completed in the next six-to-eight weeks.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved a zone change and a conditional use permit for the property, according to the report.

The facility is currently still operating as a Ramada hotel.

The Solvida Development Group told the newspaper it will likely begin accepting applications for residents in late winter or early spring 2023. Information will be posted on the group’s website at www.solvidadevelopment.com.