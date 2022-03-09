Raising awareness about food insecurity during National Nutrition Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – According to the USDA, with more than 38 million Americans facing hunger, food insecurity is one of the country’s leading health and nutrition issues. March is National Nutrition Month and Feeding Kentucky is trying to raise awareness about food insecurity in the state.

According to Feeding Kentucky, those who are food insecure are less likely to have access to nutritious meals and are more likely to experience negative health outcomes. Kentucky is no different, with 91% of households served by our member food banks reporting they purchase inexpensive, but unhealthy foods.

Several of the nonprofit’s programs, including Farms to Food Banks and KY Kids Eat, combat this gap by providing nutritious meals to Kentuckians. According to Feeding Kentucky, Farms to Food Banks helps folks experiencing hunger receive healthy options, while also supporting farmers by distributing locally grown produce to our member food banks. KY Kids Eat ensures that all Kentucky kids have access to healthy meals both inside and outside of school.

This National Nutrition Month, Feeding Kentucky encourages people to spread the word of the importance of fighting food insecurity. You can find more information HERE.

Legal Food Frenzy Competition Continues

This year’s Legal Food Frenzy campaign runs from February 7 – March 11, 2022. The Frenzy is a collaborative hunger-relief fundraising effort between the office of Attorney General, the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and Feeding Kentucky. Money raised will be distributed to food banks across the Commonwealth to feed hungry Kentuckians.

Since 2017, the Legal Food Frenzy has raised the equivalent of 1.9 million meals. If you’d like to donate to support the campaign, please do so below. Donate HERE.

Serving Up Solutions Dinner Raises $20,000 for Hunger Relief

The 4th Annual Serving Up Solutions dinner took place on Thursday, March 3 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. This year’s event drew in nearly 100 attendees from more than ten different organizations.

Hosted by Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles, this year’s dinner raised $20,000 to fight food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

Funds raised will be distributed amongst three non-profit organizations: Feeding Kentucky, Glean Kentucky, and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry.

More information on Feeding Kentucky, including ways to donate, can be found HERE.