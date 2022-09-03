‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know

The Georgetown Police Department posted to Facebook Monday with a photo of the multi-colored pills

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop.

According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like vitamins or candy. Police say the pills are also laced with fentanyl.

“It kind of reminded me of smarties,” says Kentucky State Police Tropper Matt Sudduth. “Yellows and greens and blues and purples, all kinds of different colors.”

KSP says though becoming a problem nationwide, at the moment this ‘rainbow fentanyl’ has only been found in Georgetown.

“If it’s in Georgetown, it’s possible it’s in other places too and we just haven’t seen it yet,” says Trooper Sudduth.

KSP says fentanyl itself is already a big problem statewide. In 2021, there were 2,250 overdoses in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. Of those, the state says over 1,600 contained fentanyl. The full report can be read HERE.

“Approximately 2 milligrams, which is the equivalent of about 10-15 grains of table salt, so it’s a very small amount, 2 mg is considered a deadly dose for an adult,” says Sudduth.

With schools being back in session and Halloween approaching soon, KSP says parents should watch what kind of candy their kids are bringing home.

“Definitely want to make sure it’s coming from a trusted source or in proper packaging,” says Sudduth. “Stay away from anything that’s in kind of suspect packaging.”

KSP explains pills like the ones found in Georgetown are pressed pills, meaning they can be made in any shape. KSP also says because they’re pressed pills, the fentanyl can be anywhere in or on it and isn’t necessarily mixed in with the other drugs in the pill.

“If you don’t know where a pill came from, we would advise against trying to handle that, at least with bare skin,” says Sudduth.

KSP says if any kids in school know of people who are taking or have possession of pills like this to alert school authorities or local law enforcement.