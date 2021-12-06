Rain leaves behind flooded roadways in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some Lexington roads closed Monday morning due to high water.

According to Lexington Emergency Management, outbound Leestown Rd between N Forbes Rd and Lisle Industrial Ave closed.

Leestown Rd between Dolan Ln (Fayette Co) and Browns Mil Rd (Scott Co) – The area under the RR overpass is reportedly flooded.

The Lexington Police and Fire responded to an accident just before 9:00 a.m.

According to police, a white SUV wreaked on Paris Pike at Muir Station Road because of water on the road.

According to police, the driver skidded 35-yards sideways through grass, over a tree into a stonewall.

Firefighters say the driver’s legs got trapped under the dash.

The battalion chief on the scene said it’s the longest extraction he’s been involved with.