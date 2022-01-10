Rain Ends. Cold Follows

Lexington had records setting rain from the last 24 hours of 1.56″. There are numerous flood warnings and advisories in place. A cold front has passed northwest to southeast. Skies have begun clearing and the temperatures have begun to drop. We will have an unpleasant northwest wind too. This will lead to some “flash freezing” tonight. Standing water freezing will make for some treacherous travel spots. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny, but cold in the low 30s. We will get warmer as the week goes on. Our next rain chance looks to be next Saturday.

Tonight: Skies clear out and a chilly overnight low of 18.

Monday: Sunny and a high of 33.

Tuesday: Sunny and a high of 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 45

Thursday: Partly sunny and a high of 47

Friday: mostly cloudy and a high of 47.

Saturday: Cloudy and a 50% chance of rain. A high of 47