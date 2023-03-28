Railbird releases 2-day festival lineup schedule





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Railbird, a festival to celebrate music, bourbon and equine experiences, released its two-day schedule lineup Tuesday.

The festival is set for June 3 and 4.

The two-day lineup features more than 30 artists across three stages.

Saturday’s line-up includes headliners: Zach Bryan, Weezer and Morgan Wade.

Sunday’s line-up features Tyler Childers, The Head and the Heart and Charles Wesley Godwin.

This year’s event will take place at the Red Mile in-field.