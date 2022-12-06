Railbird Festival announces 2023 lineup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2023 Railbird Festival lineup is here!

Organizers took a break from the festival in 2022 but brought it back for next year with performances from some big names like Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer, Sheryl Crow and more.

The festival will be held from June 3-4 at the infield at Red Mile and will feature three stages, unique bourbon choices and the option for comfort and exclusive access with Railbird’s GA+, VIP and Platinum Experiences.

For more information, and how to sign up for presale access which beings on Thursday, click here.