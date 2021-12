Ragged Edge Community Theatre- A Christmas Carol

Ragged Edge Community Theatre presents Allan Barlow’s one-man performance of Dickens’; A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

For the 9th year, Ragged Edge Community Theatre in Harrodsburg will be presenting Managing Director Allan Barlow’s one-man adaptation of this holiday classic. In 90 minutes and portraying an even 2 dozen of Dickens’ best loved characters, he performs this beloved tale of one man’s journey to redemption.