Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed.

Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity.

“He supported a lot of the events that the local car shows would do,” said friend Terry Malin.

When Shannon passed away in June at the age of 68, his annual car show at Waveland was left without an organizer.

To honor him, his friends stepped up.

Many came out for the “Car Cruise” in memory of Shannon.

“This is show is in memory of him. This is his last car show,” said Malin.

Malin says Karl was planning to step away this year from his annual car show.

On Sunday, the tradition continued as people brought their classic cars out. It was all to raise money for the Friends of Waveland, a charity that was near to Shannon’s heart.

“Each entry gets a dash plaque. A little piece of memorabilia that they can put on the dash of their car. Reminds them that they were part of this event,” said Shannon.

Malin says he believes Karl is watching over them. He says the car show wouldn’t have had a food truck if Shannon hadn’t set something up months ago before he passed.

“We miss him, he’s still in our hearts, and hes a big part of the community. So his memory will live on for a long time,” said Shannon.