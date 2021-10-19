Radcliff Veterans Center recognized for 80% vaccination rate

Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a designation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recognized the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff as a Silver COVID Stops Here workplace for achieving an 80% vaccination rate.

“Taking care of those who served in uniform to defend our country is a priority of my administration and the folks at the Department of Veterans Affairs do an outstanding job of carrying out our commitment to do so,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Getting the people who work in our veterans centers vaccinated is key to our mission of keeping Kentucky’s veterans healthy and safe. Congratulations to the staff in Radcliff on their Silver designation.”

The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Kentucky workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a designation.

The program currently has a little over 370 participating organizations/entities. There are 56 others with the Silver designation, 74 with the Gold designation (90-99% vaccinated) and 199 with the Platinum designation (100 percent vaccinated.)

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce developed the COVID Stops Here campaign as a way to celebrate workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19 and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks. The Chamber stated, “It is critical that Kentuckians work together to stop the spread of coronavirus – including the dangerous new Delta variant. Vaccination is the best way to stop COVID-19.”

“The Chamber has our thanks and appreciation for stepping up and showing leadership in this critical struggle for public health,” KDVA Commissioner Whitney Allen said. “We already have our sights on the gold and then platinum designations.”

“The COVID-19 vaccine is Kentucky’s pathway to recovery. Radcliff Veterans Center is helping set the bar for vaccination in Kentucky by achieving Silver COVID Stops Here status – meaning at least 80% of their employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a great achievement and we thank them for helping our state stop this dangerous virus,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Employers are playing a very important as we work to encourage vaccination in Kentucky. In order to finally put this virus behind us, we need Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together we can stop this virus, let’s make sure that COVID stops here!”

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs operates the Radcliff Center and three other Veterans Long-Term Care Centers in the Commonwealth.