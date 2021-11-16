Racing-broodmare prospect ‘Pop a Choc’ tops sale at Keeneland

The 4-year old daughter of Bernardini sold for $265,000 to Clear Ridge Stables

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pop a Choc, a 4-year-old winning daughter of Bernardini whose half-brother is Grade 2 winner Airoforce, recorded the $265,000 highest price of Monday’s sixth session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale when she sold to Clear Ridge Stables.

Bluewater Sales, agent, consigned Pop a Choc, who was cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect. She is out of the stakes-placed Cuvee mare Chocolate Pop and from the family of Grade 1 winner Sea Cadet.

Monday marked the first day of Book 4, and 271 horses sold for $10,507,100, up 67.35 percent over the corresponding session of the 2020 November Sale when 265 horses grossed $6,278,400. The average of $38,772 was 63.65 percent above last year’s $23,692, while the median of $26,000 increased 73.33 percent from $15,000.

The cumulative gross is $176,713,100 for 1,391 horses, which is 30.92 percent above $134,979,400 for 1,247 horses at this point in 2020. The average of $127,040 increased 17.37 percent from last year’s $108,243. The median of $75,000 rose 36.36 percent from $55,000.

Repartee, whose daughter Munnyfor Ro is one of Canada’s most accomplished 3-year-old fillies of 2021, sold for $215,000 to Pitlochry Partners. In five starts at Woodbine, Munnyfor Ro has won the Woodbine Oaks Presented by Budweiser along with the Wonder Where and Ontario Damsel, was second in the Selene (G2) and ran fourth against males in the Queen’s Plate.

Consigned by St George Sales, agent for Shannondoe Farm and South Point Sales, Repartee is a 9-year-old daughter of Distorted Humor from the family of Grade 1 winner Dickinson. Out of the stakes-winning A.P. Indy mare Dubai Dancer, she also is from the family of Grade 1 winner and Kentucky Oaks (G1) runner-up Little Belle.

Hunter Valley Farm purchased the session’s $200,000 top-priced weanling, a colt by Not This Time from the family of 2021 Florida Derby (G1) runner-up Soup and Sandwich. Consigned by Castle Park Farm, agent, he is the first foal out of Worth a Chance Mo, by Uncle Mo, and from the family of Grade 2 winner Sara Louise and Grade 3 winners Just Louise, Till Forbid, Hold Old Blue, Scoop and Looking Cool.

Whispering Pines, a 4-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect, sold to Olivia Perkins-Mackey for $185,000. From the family of Grade 1 winner Schossberg, she is out of stakes winner Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG) and is a half-sister to stakes winner Where Paradise Lay. Whispering Pines was consigned by Upson Downs Farm, agent.

American Indy, a 3-year-old American Pharoah filly who is a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Joking and from the family of Grade 2 winner and sire Fed Biz, sold for $170,000 to American Indy LLC. Consigned by Bluewater Sales, she is out of stakes winner Spun Silk, by A.P. Indy, and also is from the family of Group 1 winner Minardi and Grade 2 winner and sire Tale of the Cat.

Bluewater also consigned multiple Grade 2 winner Spelling Again, a 10-year-old daughter of Awesome Again in foal to Audible, who sold to Andrew N. Warren for $150,000. Out of stakes-placed Spelling, by Alphabet Soup, she is a half-sister to stakes winner Sky Willow.

Lane’s End, agent, led consignors during the session with sales of $1,434,500 for 32 horses.

The leading buyer was Halmar International, which acquired 12 horses for $415,000.

Four sessions remain in the November Sale, which continues Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Friday’s 10th and final session will conclude with a single dedicated portion of horses of racing age following the conclusion of breeding stock. A total of 287 horses of racing age have been cataloged to the closing day and will follow the total of 148 head of breeding stock in the catalog.

The entire auction is streamed live on Keeneland.com.