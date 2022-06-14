R. J. Corman to host Nicholasville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show

The launch site will overlook an iconic display of trains on U.S. 27







NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – R. J. Corman Railroad Group is once again hosting Nicholasville’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show. According to R. J. Corman, the launch site of the fireworks will be the same as it has been for the past two years–overlooking its iconic display of trains on U.S. 27.

According to R. J. Corman, there will be free but limited parking available on the R. J. Corman property near the launch site. Tickets are not required for entrance. The gate will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (or until capacity is reached) on Monday, July 4, at the intersection of Wilmore Road (KY-29) and April Highway across the road from the Lone Oak subdivision entrance.

According to R. J. Corman, the fireworks show will be launched regardless of rain, but in the case of severe weather, a cancellation announcement will be posted on the official R. J. Corman Facebook page.