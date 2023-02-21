Quicksand Road in Jackson reopened after large rock slide





JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Quicksand Road in Jackson was reopened Monday after a large rock slide closed the area for several hours.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the road, just past Picnic Hill, was closed after a mudslide and vehicle accident. The mudslide also broke the main water line servicing so once water was restored, a boil advisory went into effect.

Crews worked on removing the rocks for several hours. Around 2 p.m. Monday, the road was reopened.