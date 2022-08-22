QR code scam surfaces in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a new QR code scam circulating.

In this scam, the victim would receive an email, direct message on social media, text message, flyer or mail with a QR code asking you to scan the code with your phone’s camera and it will open a link. In some scams, the code takes you to a phishing website where you’re prompted to enter your personal or login information for scammers to steal. Other times, scammers use codes to automatically launch payment apps or a malicious social media account.

Police say the scams differ, but overall, the scammer hopes you will scan the code immediately without taking a closer look.

To avoid this, police offered some tips: