QR code scam surfaces in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a new QR code scam circulating.
In this scam, the victim would receive an email, direct message on social media, text message, flyer or mail with a QR code asking you to scan the code with your phone’s camera and it will open a link. In some scams, the code takes you to a phishing website where you’re prompted to enter your personal or login information for scammers to steal. Other times, scammers use codes to automatically launch payment apps or a malicious social media account.
Police say the scams differ, but overall, the scammer hopes you will scan the code immediately without taking a closer look.
To avoid this, police offered some tips:
- If someone you know sends you a QR code, confirm that it’s legitimate before scanning. Whether you receive a text message from a friend or a message on social media from your co-worker, contact that person directly before you scan the QR code to make sure they haven’t been hacked
- Don’t open links from strangers. If you receive an unsolicited message from a stranger, don’t scan the QR code, even if they promise you exciting gifts or investment opportunities
- Verify the source. If a QR code appears to come from a reputable source, it’s wise to double-check; if it appears to come from a government agency, call or visit their official website to confirm
- Be wary of short links. If a URL-shortened link appears when you scan a QR code, understand that you can’t know where the code is directing you. It could be hiding a malicious URL
- Watch out for advertising materials that have been tampered with. Some scammers attempt to mislead consumers by altering legitimate business ads, such as placing stickers over the QR code
- Keep an eye out for signs of tampering
- Install a QR scanner with added security. Some antivirus companies have QR scanner apps that check the safety of a scanned link before you open it. They can identify phishing scams, forced app downloads and other dangerous links