Put on your PJs and head to Insomnia Cookies for a party — and exclusive cookies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Insomnia Cookies is hosting its “biggest party of the year” and it’s all about PJs, goodies and games — and you can’t forget the exclusive cookie drop.

The PJ Party ’22 is happening Tuesday night at 9. If you show up to any Insomnia Cookies when the party starts in your PJs, you’ll get one free classic cookie. You can also get an Insomnia-themed bucket hat and stickers and try new products dropping at the party — like the Deluxe Filled ft. SOUR PATCH KIDS® cookies (a limited-edition sugar cookie filled with a gooey raspberry candy center topped with SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz).

At the party, you can also enjoy games and music.