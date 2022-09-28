Purple pumpkins raising awareness for domestic violence

Transylvania's It's On Us group painted pumpkins purple to help @GreenHouse17KY and @lexstopdsv raise awareness about domestic violence. Lexington businesses and organizations will display the gourds during October's purple-themed Domestic Violence Awareness Month. #PeacePumpkins Transylvania's It's On Us group painted pumpkins purple to help @GreenHouse17KY and @lexstopdsv raise awareness about domestic violence. Lexington businesses and organizations will display the gourds during October's purple-themed Domestic Violence Awareness Month. #PeacePumpkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As people start to put up Halloween and fall decorations, you may notice purple pumpkins popping up around Lexington.

Transylvania University’s “It’s On Us” group has painted dozens of pumpkins purple to help raise awareness about domestic violence.

Lexington businesses and organizations have already started to display the gourds during October’s purple-themed Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Our big thing is always to believe. Be a space, don’t jump in and try to fix everything but to connect them to other resources. So scanning the QR code I think really helps. The prevention coalition did a great job on how do you help folks who come forward and say they are experiencing it,” said Greenhouse 17 Associate Director Diane Fleet.

The pumpkins are part of the Peace Pumpkins Campaign and will remain on display through Oct. 31.