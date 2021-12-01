Puppy of young girl with medical issues stolen in Wayne County

The Chiweenie was stolen from the girl's home Tuesday morning

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is asking for the public’s help recovering a puppy that was stolen from a young girl with medical issues who is devastated by the loss.

The sheriff says the Chiweenie was stolen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday from a home on Johnson Fork Road in the Coopersville community.

The girl’s family told the sheriff they won’t prosecute, they just want the puppy returned, no questions asked.

Anyone with information should contact the puppy’s owner at 606-575-0079. Callers can remain anonymous.